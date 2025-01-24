Jubilee Year of Hope leads to pilgrimages to houses of worship across Tampa Bay

ST. PETE — It’s a Jubilee Year in the Catholic Church, something that only happens every 25 years. In honor of that, six Tampa Bay houses of worship have been selected as Places of Pilgrimage in 2025.

Steve Zientek has been leading tours of The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle for almost 15 years, but 2025 is extra special because it’s the Jubilee Year of Hope.

“I’ve had people tear up because they were moved so much,” said Zientek.



A Jubilee Year only comes around once every 25 years, according to Father Ralph D’Elia.

“Which means, every 25 years, there is a special year where we are called to go deeper into the Lord’s mercy for us, to grow in that hope that we have for Jesus Christ, and to recognize that all of us are pilgrims on this journey,” said Father Ralph D’Elia,

The Council of Catholic Women from St. Paul’s Church in Tampa is the first of many groups who will be making the pilgrimage to the cathedral this year.

“It makes me increase my faith and be proud of the heritage we have in our catholic church,” said a member named Isabel.

“We obviously have pilgrims that are going to Rome for the Jubilee Year, but the Pope recognizes not everyone is able to go to Rome, and so he wants every local church to have places of pilgrimage so that the experience of the Jubilee Year and this pilgrimage that we are all on can be something that is accessible to everyone,” said Father Ralph D’Elia.

The other houses of worship in Tampa Bay to be included as official Places of Pilgrimage include Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Saint Leo Abbey Church, St. Stanislaus Chapel, and St. Benedict Catholic Church.

“I think it brings us closer together. Definitely, it helps everyone with faith, and you know, learning just more about each of the churches and their backgrounds,” said Connie Amenta.

The criteria to be named a Place of Pilgrimage is based on three main categories: historical significance, architectural beauty, and contributions to their community.

The Diocese of St. Petersburg is also handing out pilgrimage passports in hopes people will visit all six places of worship during 2025, stamping them off one at a time.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle will be holding a special local opening event for the Jubilee Year entitled “Pilgrims of Hope,” starting at 3:45 p.m.