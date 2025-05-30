TAMPA, Fla — As the summer stormy season approaches, South Tampa residents like David Adams are preparing for what this year may bring.

"Last year we had 10 different storms that caused flooding in our neighborhood," Adams shared. “When these hard, heavy rainstorms come, we get water that's like 20 to 25 inches deep, and it's just terrible.”

The issue of flooding is not new for Adams. His garage flooded in 2015, leading him to advocate for solutions alongside the City of Tampa.

“I had my house flood in 2015 because I didn't have flood insurance, and I lost a bunch of, you know, precious keepsakes, my wedding pictures, pictures of my children."

WATCH NOW: "It's just not right to be nervous every time": Parkland Estates Homeowners prepare for stormy summer season

"It's just not right to be nervous every time": Homeowners brace for storms

He's documented the efforts and the storms over the years since that flood.

It's why he's a strong supporter of the city's South Howard Flood Relief Project.

"I’m really proud of city council. They took hours and hours of public comment," he stated. The council ultimately voted 5-2 to fund the design of the flood relief project.

The project aims to alleviate flooding throughout multiple neighborhoods, including Parkland Estates, Palma Ceia Pines, and South Howard, where limited outfall capacity has been identified as the primary cause of flooding. The plan details how to efficiently route stormwater and includes identifying several localized flooding issues along the proposed route.

Adams expressed optimism about the improvements this project could bring. "This is a once-in-a-generation project. This will last 50 to 100 years, according to the city engineers," he explained.

Hurricane Milton impacted 150 homes and left community members with millions of dollars in damage.

Currently, after the damages from Hurricane Milton, Adams is in the process of restoring his home, which had to be stripped down to the studs.

“I’ve been living in what felt like a dorm room for the last six and a half months,” he noted. Just this week, painters finished, leaving just furniture and decorating left.

As the city moves forward, Adams remains hopeful.

“Look, this is substantial progress. They’re going to move literally tens of millions of gallons of water on this project. We should all be safe in our homes, and it’s just not right to be nervous every time I have a heavy summer storm to think that my house is going to flood."

The city continues to examine existing conditions in the affected neighborhoods, focusing on infrastructure improvements to mitigate future flooding and enhance public safety for the residents of Tampa.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact of the construction on the South Howard Business District.

Back in November, representatives from the area voiced their worries during a city council meeting.

“We estimated just under 2,000 employees of all the bars and all the restaurants. These are cooks, waiters, waitresses, chefs, busboys. All these people are dependent on their jobs to support their families,” said Vic DiMaio.

There are also apprehensions from some residents regarding how the construction might affect them.

Currently, an engineering firm is working to determine the best route for the project, weighing a path that is more concentrated on South Howard versus one that would place more construction in residential neighborhoods.

A community meeting is scheduled for June 5, where the engineering firm will present their analysis of the best routes.

The meeting is at the Tampa Garden Club from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.