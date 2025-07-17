'Trust your gut': Family shares mother’s survival story after brutal attack by co-worker

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The children of a survivor are sharing their mother's story to raise awareness for others, hoping to save lives.

Her daughter, Vanessa Anello, reached out to us explaining how several months ago, a man tried to rape her mother and then kill her.

WATCH: "Trust your gut": Family shares mother’s survival after brutal attack by co-worker

Woman survives shooting after coworker's attack

The message detailed how her mother almost lost her life at the hands of a co-worker.

On April 13th, Linda Espino's life changed forever.

"It's kind of like something you see in movies, or you see on TV shows," said Adam Gonzalez, Linda's son. "So it was just really shocking to me to see that it actually happened to my own mother."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just before 6 p.m. that night, they responded to a home in Wimauma about a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Vanessa and Adam said that day, Linda's coworker called about needing help mounting a television set, which she later learned was in his bedroom.

"She said, 'Let's open the door so we can get this dresser out of here,'" said Vanessa while choking back tears. "And then at that point he pulled the gun out, and on her."

She couldn't hold back the tears while opening up about how the co-worker tried to rape her mom.

"He told her that that he was a virgin, and he didn't not want to die a virgin," said Vanessa.

Vanessa said her mom managed to convince him to put the gun down, run to the bathroom, and hide.

But Vanessa says the attacker shot at the door and got through it, eventually shooting at her mother.

"At that point, he pressed the gun to her head, I guess, to test if she was still alive," said Vanessa.

He walked away, and the Hillsborough officials said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

And Linda survived.

She was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where she fought to live for over a month.

"She's very tough," said Vanessa. "My mom knows how to fight. She knows how to take care of herself."

Vanessa and her mom said, looking back on the situation, there were red flags. She told the coworker called her mom all the time, and even followed her to Florida from Chicago – moving into the same neighborhood as her Aunt in Wimauma.

Now, their family's message to others is to trust your instincts.

"If you get a bad feeling about somebody, if you have a red flag, or you know a gut instinct, you need to follow that, especially as a woman," said Vanessa.

Vanessa's mother is still working on recovering physically and mentally. Her family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical bills. You can find it here.

For anyone trying to recover from a traumatic experience, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can offer support.

And remember, if you or someone you know needs immediate help, you can call the 'suicide and crisis life-line' at 9-8-8.