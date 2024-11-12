Homeowners urge Tampa City Council to approve multi-million dollar project to improve flooding

TAMPA, Fla. — Homeowners living in Parkland Estates urged Tampa City Council to take action and approve a multi-million dollar project designed to improve flooding.

Kelsey Unsworth has lived in Parkland Estates for five years.

She is rebuilding her home after Hurricane Milton flooded it.

"We don't want it to flood again next summer and be in this situation again. It's been extremely hard, emotionally, mentally and financially," she said.

Neighbors said an afternoon thunderstorm has caused street flooding in the past.

"I think we counted about ten times last summer, the water moved up above the street level and that's just unacceptable so Milton was definitely the tip of the iceberg," said Harry Coleman.

Harry Coleman has lived in the neighborhood for six years. Hurricane Milton also flooded his house.

He lost possessions, appliances and family photos.

"I cannot spend the holidays at my house. I didn't get to trick-or-treat at my house. I won't get to spend Thanksgiving, Christmas at my house," said his son, Harry Coleman.

Last week, neighbors showed up to a Tampa City Council meeting on November 7. They urged council to approve a plan to help improve flooding.

WFTS

The South Howard Flood Relief Project involves designing and building a major stormwater conveyance system to improve drainage and reduce flooding along South Howard Avenue and the adjacent neighborhoods, including Parkland Estates.

The Director of the Mobility Department sent a memorandum to Tampa City Council. It reads, "The Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines neighborhoods have experienced frequent and severe flooding historically for decades. Chronic flooding has rendered roads impassable and endangered the safety and welfare of the public. The primary cause for the flooding is an insufficient drainage system relative to drainage and outfall needs. Given project complexity, utility conflicts and impacts, staff has concluded that no temporary or short-term solutions are viable."

The Mobility team will seek approval of a resolution from the City Council on November 21 for engineering services including reviewing routes.

Some people spoke against the project at the council meeting. Those who oppose the project worry how construction might impact businesses or trees.

"Make a decision to move forward rather than waiting for everyone to agree when there are people who don't want this to happen because their homes and businesses are not flooding. They don't want to be inconvenienced," said Unsworth.

The City of Tampa is hosting a public meeting on Monday, November 18 at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at Bayshore Baptist Church.

Council is also expected to vote on the project on November 21.