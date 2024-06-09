Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Investigation underway after 1 injured in Tampa shooting, police say

Tampa police car
Ryan Smith
Tampa police car
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 08, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting investigation by the Tampa Police Department (TPD) is underway after a man was injured and taken to a local hospital on Saturday evening.

At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, TPD responded to the area of 14th Street and Yukon Street about a person possibly shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with lower-body trauma.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident can contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130 or sharing a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visiting www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or using the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and selecting "Tampa."

Elizabeth Hartranft was traveling to Tampa and had to leave her Airbnb the same day she arrived after its host denied her service dog. ABC Action News reporter Rochelle Alleyne spoke to experts about the rise of fake service animals and the uncertain rights of people with legitimate service dogs.

Denied: the rise of fake service dogs and the harm it's doing to those that are 'legit'

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.