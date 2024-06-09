Investigation underway after 1 injured in Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting investigation by the Tampa Police Department (TPD) is underway after a man was injured and taken to a local hospital on Saturday evening.

At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, TPD responded to the area of 14th Street and Yukon Street about a person possibly shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with lower-body trauma.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident can contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130 or sharing a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visiting www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or using the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and selecting "Tampa."