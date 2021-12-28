Interim police chief hosts forum to address Tampa gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. — The interim police chief in Tampa is hosting a forum on Tuesday evening to address gun violence in the community.

The department said Chief Delgado will address what the department is doing and new initiatives he's putting in place to help combat the problem.

Rise Up For Peace Founder/CEO Patricia Brown will also speak at the event.

The forum is at the Jackson Heights YET Center and starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

The department said the forum is the first of a series that will take place in each city district and they are all open to the public.

We're going in-depth on the trend of shootings we've seen in Tampa in the last month.

On Monday a man was shot and killed in the Northdale area.

Two weeks ago, on December 15 there were two shootings. A man was killed at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Englewood Street and three people were shot in the Robles Park neighborhood.

On December 1 there was a fight and shooting at Skyway Park. Police arrested the shooter.

The day before that a man and a woman were shot at Giddens Park.

On December 8 there was a shooting on Waters Avenue after a fight.

On December 6 someone shot a man outside of a gas station.

On December 1 a woman died and another was injured after police say a man shot into a car near Julian B. Lane Park. Authorities later arrested two suspects related to that shooting.

