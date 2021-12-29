Watch
Police investigating deadly shooting at Takomah Trail Park in Tampa

Police lights
Posted at 8:15 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 20:15:13-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting at Takomah Trail Park Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a call just before 4 p.m. that someone was shot in Takomah Trail Park, at 10099 Takomah Trail.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside the park. The victim died at the scene shortly after, police said.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the death and are looking for tips. Investigators do not believe the public is in any danger.

If anyone has any information, call TPD at 813-231-6130.

