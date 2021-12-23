2 suspects arrested following deadly shooting of 21-year-old in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were arrested following a deadly shooting in Tampa, police said.

Tampa police said Vakarvery Scott, 20, and Alfonso Evans, 29, were arrested with the help of the US Marshall Service.

Police said on Dec. 1, one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the area of W. Grace St/ N. Delaware Ave.

Savannah Mathis, 21, was killed while in the incident.

"She was in the wrong place at the wrong time and it cost her, her life," said LaMaria Smith, Savanah's mother.

Scott was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Evans was arrested the night of the shooting and faces a felony charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

TPD worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to link forensic evidence to the suspects.

This is still an ongoing investigation.