3 injured in Tampa shooting, investigation underway

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, with one victim in critical condition, on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3800 block of North Avon Avenue, near Robles Park, for shots fired. Responding offices found the three victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims, two men and one woman, were taken to a local hospital. One of the men is in critical condition and the two other victims are stable, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.873.TIPS (8477).

