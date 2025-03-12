"I feel the system has failed me": Hurricane victim still living in her truck five months after Milton

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFTS) — Five months have passed since Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc on the region, but for many victims, the impacts of the disaster continue to linger.

Among those affected is Johara Gemma, who has been living out of her truck while she awaits assistance from FEMA.

In January, ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams introduced viewers to Gemma, who expressed hope that she would soon find stability. However, as she now reflects, "nothing has really changed."

During a recent visit, Gemma shared her ongoing struggle for assistance.

"They said that the papers from the contractors I did not submit when I was looking at it at the website that I submitted it," she explained, emphasizing her frustrations with the bureaucratic process.

However, there is one change from when we last spoke to Gemma in January. Gemma's trailer is now physically gone.

"My trailer is gone now. Physically gone. Which I told FEMA that was going to happen, because the trailer I own, but the land is not mine. The place was completely destroyed. The landlord has to build," she said.

In response to inquiries about her case, FEMA stated they cannot comment on individual claims but assured that her case has been escalated to case management. Currently, over 1,200 FEMA staff remain on the ground in Florida, working to assist hurricane victims.

"I feel the system has failed me," Gemma stated.

The search for new housing has only been compounded by soaring prices, making recovery even more elusive.

"Everything is so expensive. Groceries are unaffordable. You can't buy nothing with $100 anymore," she said.

As she continues to navigate these challenges, Gemma remains determined, working and saving up while waiting for federal assistance.