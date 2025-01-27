I-275 Northbound closed near Armenia Av due to officer-involved shooting: Officials

TAMPA, Fla — I-275 Northbound in Tampa is closed due to an officer-involved shooting. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), I-275 Northbound at Armenia Avenue is shut down for the police investigation.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Tampa Police confirmed a Tampa Police officer was involved, but said all officers are safe.
This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.
Gasparilla Pirate Fest brings an invasion of pirates and a big boost to the local economy in a typically down month in business.
Gasparilla arrives and local businesses are ready