Husband and wife use zombie-inspired cake to open bakery in Lakeland

LAKELAND — If you’re looking for a truly unique and special cake for your next birthday party or maybe an upcoming graduation there is a bakery right on Kentucky Avenue in Lakeland that can turn anything from a superhero, monster truck, or a purse into a delicious pastry.

Luis Arias started out doing makeup for scary movies, while his wife Adriana has always been a baker, so this couple decided to combine their talents into one epic business- Cake Makers. They have been making sweet success since 2018.

Every cake starts out pretty simple, a little flour, a little sugar, a little icing, but how they turn out in the end is what you could call award winning.

“This is one of the sculpted cakes we made seven-years-ago for a cake competition in Orlando,” said Luis as he walked around his shop showing off all his creations.

Luis and Adriana’s cake making dreams all began in Lakeland back in 2014 during the city’s Zombiefest celebration.

“I used to be a makeup artist working for some movies in Salt Lake City, and my wife she was doing some cakes, so we had the idea of joining our forces,” said Luis.

Little did they know, their zombie creation would change their lives.

“Everything explodes for us, the cake catches a lot of attention and we get a lot of interest in our work due to that cake,” said Luis.

A few years later they opened Cake Makers in downtown Lakeland. They are now up to 1,500 cakes and counting.

“We can make any sculpted character you see in movies, TV shows, anything like that, or we can replicate vehicles, spaceships,” said Luis.

They say their greatest achievement is the relationships they’ve created. They even have a wall of loyal customers and the cakes they’ve made for them over the year.

“You are creating memories with the people, so we deliver the cakes and they are so excited and very emotional, we take pictures with the people delivering the cakes and they are very excited,” said Luis.

Luis and Adriana may be natives of Mexico, but they say their home is definitely Lakeland, and they wouldn’t be here without the overwhelming support from the city.

“Luckily for us the people in Lakeland have supported us all these five or six years that we’ve been open, we are very grateful for that,” said Luis.

For more information go to cakemakersstudio.com.