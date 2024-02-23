Human trafficking victim rescued in Tampa after she went missing from her home state: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A victim of human trafficking was rescued in Tampa on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of the man police are saying trafficked her.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 21, they received a 911 call from the Rodeway Inn on North US Highway 301. The employee told deputies the victim, a 29-year-old woman with disabilities, needed help.

After arriving at the inn, they found the victim, who had been reported missing from Missouri. She told detectives she connected with a man, Andre Scott, 39, and his girlfriend on social media, who brought her to Florida.

Deputies said the victim told them she was coerced into engaging in sexual acts, and detectives found messages sent by Scott urging her to "hustle for him."

They added Scott solicited her to sell explicit content online and asked about her willingness to host parties involving sexual activities.

Scott was arrested the same day and charged with human trafficking for commercial sex act (victim mentally defect or incapacitated).

A mental health professional provided care to the victim and coordinated the reunification process with her guardian from Missouri.

"Fighting against human trafficking and dismantling these criminal operations remains a forefront commitment to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our Human Trafficking Section remains relentless in rescuing victims, bringing perpetrators to justice, and raising awareness to help prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals."

Anyone with information on this case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of Scott, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.