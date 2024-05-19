Man found fatally shot in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot on Sunday.

At 2:04 a.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Treasure Key Court.

When deputies arrived, they located Brayan Rivera Garcia, 24, with one gunshot wound to the chest. Garcia was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s Office detectives believed it was an isolated event.

"Our detectives are leaving no stone unturned to determine the events that led to this senseless violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If anyone has any information that led to this deadly shooting, please contact your Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

