Nursing group working to close healthcare gap for Haitian community

TAMPA, Fla. — At a local park in the University area of Tampa, we found wellness and health screening messages in the middle of the music and Haitian culture.

It was all part of a Haitian Flag health day—put on by the Haitian American Nurses Association of Tampa or H.A.N.A.

"You have to go where they're at and spread the word," said H.A.N.A. of Tampa member Arnell Filsaime-Johnson.

The group told ABC Action News that language barriers, transportation issues, and cultural differences often prevent certain communities from accessing health care.

"I realized the under-served communities, the minority communities specifically, they need us, they need extra help that education," said H.A.N.A. of Tampa president Edline Pierre, "They need someone who's going to take the time out to really give them that opportunity to really understand what their health is and why it's important that they take their health by the horns."

H.A.N.A. of Tampa has worked to close those gaps for the last ten years.

To help expand that work, the group is raising money and looking for sponsors for its upcoming annual gala on July 20.

According to Pierre, the goal is to offer nursing scholarships to local students.

"We do focus on trying to give at least two to three scholarships, but with community support, we'll be able to do more," she said.

But even if you can't give money, Filsaime-Johnson said any support will help.

"Even getting involved and when we're putting on events, you know it takes a village. So every hand helps," she said.