New nonprofit supports moms battling cancer

TAMPA, Fla — "You have cancer."

Those are three words no one wants to hear—especially for someone pregnant or postpartum.

But in 2021, that's the path Alicia Harris found herself walking.

"I literally thought that I might not be here for my baby," she said, "It's either, is my baby going to make it? Am I going to make it?

Thankfully, Alicia and baby Journi made it through, after surgery and chemotherapy.

According to one of her nurse practitioners, Hillary Camp, APRN, they're treatment options some women don't know they can use.

"For so long people thought that 'None of this is safe I have to choose a pregnancy or save myself to maybe have another pregnancy.' And so often that is just not the case, we're able to do both," she said.

Despite her own battle being over Alicia said she knew she had to help other moms. So, in November of 2023, she launched the nonprofit "Journi for Two."

They're moms like Kat Wright.

"I'm at the end, so I have two treatments left," she said.

She encouraged everyone to pay attention to their bodies and advocate for quality care.

"If you feel something's wrong do it, listen to your body," she said.

Now six months in, Alicia's organization held its first fundraiser to continue supporting local moms financially.

Though she added that above all else she wants those women to know they're not alone.

"We are here for you to offer you support and resources," she said.