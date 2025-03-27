HSCO deputy and school staff saves high school teacher after she collapses in classroom

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy saved a teacher's life after she collapsed at a high school in Dover.

Students and school staff also acted quickly to help save the Strawberry Crest High School teacher.

On Feb. 28, 2025, HCSO's Master Deputy Pedro Colon arrived at the classroom and realized the teacher was not breathing and had no pulse.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage capturing the incident.

"She was on the ground unconscious. I checked for vitals. She wasn't breathing. She didn't have a pulse, so we initiated CPR. I started chest compressions while one of the administrators went and picked up an AED and returned with it," said Master Deputy Pedro Colon.

He began CPR while a school administrator got an AED device

"I would say within about a minute or so we had the AED hooked up to the teacher and it did administer a shock within probably about 20 seconds of putting that AED on her," said Ryan Guarisco, Assistant Principal for Administration.

"And then after the AED, we continued compressions too as well until we saw that the teacher was responding," added Guarisco.

A school district spokesperson applauded the actions of the deputy, teachers, administrative staff, and the students in the classroom for their quick thinking.

"It was definitely a major relief to see her take a breath, start to regain some consciousness, and start asking what's happening, you know, where am I, that type of thing," said Colon.

"I am thankful to God I was able to be here along with everyone else, prepared and having the tools that we need to have this positive outcome," said Colon.

"It's a great feeling to know that she's going to be okay. She's going to come back to the school one day and work with the students again, and in the moment, all you're worried about is saving a life. It's great to know she's going to go back to her three kids every night," said Guarisco.