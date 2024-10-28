Howl-O-Scream ranks #1 in USA Today's Best Theme Park Halloween Event list

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream was ranked first on USA Today's list of best Halloween theme park events.

The park, which has locations in Tampa and Williamsburg, Virginia, took home the 10Best Readers' Choice Award for its haunted houses, scare zones and more.

"Darkened thrill rides and even darker storylines are at the heart of Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream, an event that draws in Halloween enthusiasts from far and wide with its nightmarish content," the article states. "Zombies, demons, ghosts, and other ghouls make appearances in Busch Gardens' haunted houses and live shows."

Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND also made the list, coming in seventh place.

“There's no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream, where our guests can immerse themselves in a truly fun Halloween experience,” said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive of United Parks & Resorts, parent company of Busch Gardens. “This year, our Busch Gardens parks are celebrating 25 years of fear by unleashing more exciting frights, inviting guests on an adrenaline-fueled journey."

This year, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream features a new haunted house called the Shadows of Wonderland and a new interactive "sinister" show designed to make guests "jump out of their seats."