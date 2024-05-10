"Honorary Mayor" of Progress Village passes away

PROGRESS VILLAGE, Fla — The Progress Village community is mourning the loss of community leader Emanuel Purdee Johnson.

According to Johnson's family, the World War II veteran passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Johnson Family

Johnson was affectionately known as the "Honorary Mayor" of the Progress Village community.

According to Hillsborough County Johnson was one of the first people to move to that unincorporated part of the county in 1960.

He is credited as a lifelong advocate for the predominately Black community.

To honor his legacy in 2016 the county named the area's new community center after him. Four years later the county dedicated a park to him.

Johnson lived to be more than 100 years old.