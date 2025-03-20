Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough Sheriff's deputies conduct more than 140 traffic stops over St. Patrick's Day weekend

HCSO-HILLSBOROUGH-COUNTY-SHERIFFS-OFFICE-SHERIFF-DEPUTY-DEPUTIES.png
WFTS
HCSO-HILLSBOROUGH-COUNTY-SHERIFFS-OFFICE-SHERIFF-DEPUTY-DEPUTIES.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its deputies made more than 140 traffic stops as part of a St. Patrick's Day operation called "Lucky to be Safe."

HCSO said it worked with Tampa Police and the Florida Highway Patrol on the operation.

The totals from Operation Lucky to be Safe:

  • Traffic Stops - 142
  • Citations - 9
  • DUI Arrests - 12
  • Total Weekend DUI Arrests - 33

“We’re ready for our visitors.”
Spring break season is back across Tampa Bay, and businesses are relying on spring break now more than ever.

Local businesses prepare for a spring break impact

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.