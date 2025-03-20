Hillsborough Sheriff's deputies conduct more than 140 traffic stops over St. Patrick's Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its deputies made more than 140 traffic stops as part of a St. Patrick's Day operation called "Lucky to be Safe."

HCSO said it worked with Tampa Police and the Florida Highway Patrol on the operation.

The totals from Operation Lucky to be Safe:



Traffic Stops - 142

Citations - 9

DUI Arrests - 12

Total Weekend DUI Arrests - 33