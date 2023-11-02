Hillsborough School Board to discuss Van Ayres superintendent contract and teacher raises on Thursday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Hillsborough County School Board is holding a special called meeting.

On the agenda is an item to approve a superintendent contract for Van Ayres.

He’s been the interim superintendent for the past four months after the former superintendent, Addison Davis, announced his resignation over the summer.

Ayres has been with the Hillsborough School District for more than 26 years as a teacher, principal, and part of the district’s leadership team prior to this role.

Ayres has been on a temporary contract as interim superintendent that was set to expire in July 2024 with a $310,000 salary.

The new contract up for discussion on Thursday would name Ayres as the official superintendent.

If approved, his contract would end in 2027. It comes with a $330,000 annual salary.

Agenda notes show that school officials believe approving this contract would provide clarity and stability for the district’s leadership.

The Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association supports moving forward with Ayres.

“We are excited that the school board seems poised to give superintendent Ayers a contract where he’ll be the permanent superintendent. We feel good about the collaboration and the communication that we get both as a union and for the employees,” said Rob Kriete, HCTA president.

Also on Thursday’s agenda are salary proposals that have been negotiated with the teacher’s union for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We were able to settle negotiations in record time this year. We were very appreciative of the school board and superintendent Ayres for their work and their collaboration,” said Kriete.

These proposals up for discussion on Thursday include some raises for teachers and educational support professional employees.

“Everybody is going to get their years of experience and a small increase, so we’re excited to be able to do that for the employees while recognizing that we need to do more because we have so many vacancies in Hillsborough County,” said Kriete.

He told ABC Action News that this increase isn’t enough to compete with other districts to recruit and retain teachers and support staff.

"This is just one step. It’s a step forward, but there’s a lot more work to be done because we have students that have many needs, and we want to be able to meet those needs every single day in every one of our schools,” said Kriete.