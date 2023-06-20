Hillsborough school board to appoint interim superintendent and approve boundary changes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday is a busy day for the Hillsborough County School Board.

First, there will be a special called board meeting from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.

The board will allow 30 minutes for public comment on the appointment.

Last week, Superintendent Addison Davis announced in a letter that he will resign in mid-July after more than three years.

Davis shared he’s leaving to go back to northeast Florida, where his family is.

He led the district through the pandemic and improved its finances during his time as Hillsborough’s superintendent.

“I think when you look at where we are fiscally and where we were two years ago compared to what’s happening, I think he left us in a very great position and a position that many people will want to step into those shoes,” said school board chair Nadia Combs.

She predicts they’ll have more than a dozen applicants for the job.

Before they start a nationwide search for a new leader, the board has to appoint an interim superintendent, something members will discuss at Tuesday’s special-called meeting.

“We do have several options internally and externally. I think it’s not going to be an issue. And the wonderful thing about the superintendent leaving is that he’s leaving on great terms, so he’s going to work side by side,” said Combs.

Following that special meeting to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent, the school board will have a second hearing on school boundary changes.

This comes after months of back and forth with the community, sparking some heated debate.

The school board is expected to give the final approval to the new boundaries on Tuesday.

This would be the first district-wide boundary change for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The new plan will reduce the number of underutilized school buildings, save the district $13,488,217 in annual expenditures, reduce the annual transportation costs by $4,464,297 and impact 15,277 students.

The regular school board meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.