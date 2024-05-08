Hillsborough Public School Advocates raises nearly $27,000 for schools

TAMPA, Fla. — A major concern for folks across Tampa Bay is schools, the lack of funding, and low teacher pay. That’s the drive behind a local group, Hillsborough Public School Advocates.

They’ve teamed up with Beef 'O' Brady’s to raise money for their community builder grants, an initiative they started last year.

“Our schools and kids need us,” president Paula Castano said. “People need to realize they can make a difference.”

They raised nearly $27,000 and awarded grants to 15 local schools. Some of the schools are going to use the funds to create new programs.

For example, last year, Potter Elementary used the money to start a farm. Gibsonton Elementary used the money to create a coding club. Five schools received money to stock their food pantries, and Burney Elementary received a small sum to help with their Spring Fling event.

“Those funds are absolutely essential for us,” Dames said.

All of the schools that received a grant are Title One schools or part of the community school network.

“These are schools that are now going to have sustainable programs,” Costano said. “And … food in their food pantries.”

Potter Elementary’s principal, Jennifer Dames, showed us around their food pantry. She said anywhere from 24 to 30 families rely on their food pantry. They’re also open during the summer.

“This food feeds the soul in so many different ways,” she said. “It helps to provide a sense of community, not just here at school, but also at home.”

According to Feeding America, Florida has the second highest rate of food insecurity in the country. In fact, in Hillsborough County, more than 124,000 people are food insecure. 37,000 of those people are children.

Due to those stats, Hillsborough Public School Advocates CEO Jessica Dubois said their organization is restructuring to focus more on combating food insecurity and its impact on children across the county.

“I think we’ve done some great things. We’ve been able to bring a lot of community partners to the table for these schools. But we really want to regroup and refocus on how we can help with food insecurity,” Dubois said. “If a child is hungry, how are they supposed to learn?”

For more information about Hillsborough Public School Advocates, visit here.