Hillsborough man becomes a millionaire after winning Florida Lottery

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man just became a millionaire after he purchased a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said James Muckenthaler, 42, won the $2 million top prize while playing the 100x The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Muckenthaler claimed his prize at the lottery's Tampa office and chose to receive it as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.

His ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located on US Highway 301 South in Riverview for $10. The gas station will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.