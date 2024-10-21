Hillsborough man becomes a millionaire after winning Florida Lottery

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man just became a millionaire after he purchased a winning scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery said James Muckenthaler, 42, won the $2 million top prize while playing the 100x The Cash Scratch-Off game.
Muckenthaler claimed his prize at the lottery's Tampa office and chose to receive it as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.
His ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located on US Highway 301 South in Riverview for $10. The gas station will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
"It doesn't make any sense."
FEMA guidelines for debris removal do not include condos or condominiums because they are considered commercial enterprises. A public information officer for the City of Clearwater told ABC Action News, "We are not removing debris from condos; we do consider them commercial."