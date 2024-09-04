Hillsborough deputies investigating after inmate's death

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate died on Tuesday.

Deputies said on Aug. 28, Jack Daniel Knox, 37, reported to detention staff that he was experiencing stomach pain. He was then taken to Tampa General Hospital.

On Sept. 3, deputies said Knox went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HCSO plans to follow up with the Medical Examiner's Office for an official cause of death. There are no further details at this time.