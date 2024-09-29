Hillsborough County to begin curbside storm debris collection

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County announced that it will begin collecting storm debris from neighborhoods most heavily affected by Hurricane Helene on Monday.

Residents in areas that were impacted by the flood should place any debris on the curb without blocking the roadway or storm drains.

Debris should be separated into three categories: yard waste, damaged household appliances, and construction/demolition debris.

Bagged waste and household hazardous waste will not be accepted as part of the storm-related pickup.

The collection runs will start Monday, September 30 and residents should have the debris on the curb by October 7.

Click here to see a map of the areas that will have the special debris pickups.

Anyone with larger amount of storm debris located outside of the special pickup areas can haul it to one of the county's five collection centers, which are open with extended hours.

The following centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, September 30 through Sunday, October 6:



Alderman's Ford Solid Waste Facility at 9402 County Road 39, Plant City

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility at 6209 County Road 579, Seffner

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility at 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

South County Solid Waste Facility at13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton

Wimauma Solid Waste Facility at16180 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma