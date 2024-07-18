Hillsborough County Sheriff actively searching for victim of alleged armed kidnapping

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's actively searching for an armed kidnapping victim and the suspect.

The initial call to deputies about a possible kidnapping came in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies went to the 5000 block of Bordeaux Village Place in Tampa, where they spoke to witnesses who said they saw two individuals force Jayanna Clark, 25, into a black Nissan sedan.

Deputies said they have reason to believe Jayvontae Bell, 26, kidnapped Clark. The sheriff's office said he has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Pinellas County for armed kidnapping for a separate incident.

HCSO

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office is "using every resource available to ensure the safe return of this young woman."

Detectives said Bell is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you know anything about his whereabouts or the whereabouts of Clark, call 911.

