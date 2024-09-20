Hillsborough County sent out 4,600+ election ballots to absent military and overseas voters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With just over a month until the 2024 election, candidates are making their final pitches. But, it may soon be too late for them to sway some voters.

On Friday, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said his office sent more than 4,600 general election ballots to absent military and overseas voters.

Latimer's office is preparing to send more than 185,000 ballots to domestic voters on October 3. The mail-in ballots are only available to registered voters who request to have one sent to them.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 7th, and Florida voters have until October 24th to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters planning an in-person option can choose to vote early or on Election Day.

Early voting in Hillsborough County will be available at 27 locations from October 21 until November 7 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election Dayis November 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information about voting locations, click here.