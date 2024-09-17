Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Florida

September 17 is National Voter Registration Day. The general election is fast approaching, and so is the voter registration deadline. If you're wondering how to register to vote, ABC Action News has all the information you need.

How do I check if I'm registered to vote?

If you're not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, you check your voter registration status on the Florida Division of Elections website.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote at your local DMV, tax collector's office, voter registration agency, or by mail.

You can also register online through the Florida Online Voter Registration System. Click Here to register online.

When is the voter registration deadline?

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 7, 2024.

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

ABC Action News has compiled a list of the Supervisor of Elections in the Tampa Bay area. For the most up-to-date voting information, contact your County Supervisor of Elections.