Hillsborough County seeks public input on school safety projects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County wants to hear from you as they work to make safety improvements at five schools within the county. Each project looks into the dangers kids face on their route to school and lays out a plan to fix them.

The schools that were prioritized for the projects are Seffner Elementary, Thompson Elementary, Giunta Middle, Mann Middle, and Lennard High School.

Abigail Flores with the county said, “We want the parents in these communities to visit and see what’s planned for their communities and we want feedback.”

Some proposed improvements include bike lanes, new sidewalks, flashing beacons, and raised sidewalks.

“Elevated crosswalks cues to the driver that they need to slow down because the car is going to go over a bump. It also brings students higher so they can be seen by drivers,” Flores said.

She said the number one goal is to slow drivers down and create safer routes for children.

