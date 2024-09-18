Hillsborough County Schools to host series of town halls on millage referendum, starting Wednesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — After a legal battle between the Hillsborough County School District and the County Commission, the school district’s tax referendum will be on the November general election ballot.

Now, school leaders want to educate voters on the proposed millage before election day and explain why they feel they need this money.

The first town hall is Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Plant City High School from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There are four other town halls planned so far, before election day. All of them are also from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Monday, Sept. 23

Gaither High School, 16200 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Alonso High School, 8302 Montague St., Tampa

Monday, Sept. 30

Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview

Monday, Oct. 21

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa



A similar property tax increase was on the ballot in 2022. It did not pass. School officials are hopeful that with more public education, voters will approve it this time around.

If the referendum is approved by voters, it’s expected to boost the district’s annual budget by about $177 million.

Property owners would have to pay $1 for every $1,000 in taxable value.

The cost for a typical homeowner in Hillsborough County would be about $281 a year, according to the school district.

Leaders have said that money would be used to recruit and retain teachers and support staff.

While some voters told ABC Action News they favor the tax increase, others have said they can’t afford another cost hike.

The district started the school year with about 500 teacher vacancies—one of the worst shortages in the state.

Hillsborough is also the only county in the six-county area with no additional millage.

School officials and the Hillsborough Classroom Teacher’s Association have said that this has made it difficult to recruit and retain teachers and support staff.

“We know that the situation in Hillsborough is not ideal to ask for more money for schools, but honestly, it’s one of those situations where we’re in a position where we have to ask for the sake of our children and for the students,” said Rob Kriete, HCTA president.