Hillsborough County Schools superintendent resigns after more than 3 years in job

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has resigned from his position after 39 months in the role, the district announced Thursday.

Davis' resignation will be effective on July 14.

“It is with a conflicted heart that I have elected to resign from my position as Superintendent of Schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools. Over the last 39 months, I have been blessed and honored to lead the 7th largest school district in the nation. During this time, this administration has worked collectively and collaboratively with the School Board to obtain historic improvements in every facet of our organization," Davis said in a press release.