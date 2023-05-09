Hillsborough County School Board passes boundary changes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board voted in favor of Superintendent Addison Davis' scenario four plan for school boundary changes on Tuesday night.

The plan will eventually close or repurpose several schools to help even out attendance. In total, 107 schools will receive new boundaries, which will impact 15,144 students.

See the full plan below.

Final Superintendent Recommendation 2023 (2) by ABC Action News on Scribd



RELATED:



The plan also promises to save $12.8 million in annual costs and $5.3 million in transportation costs.

"We save over $13 million annually, and we also being able to put students in schools that have greater specials, greater master schedules, and greater wrap-around services and resources to allow them to be successful every single day as they transition," said Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis. "We are committed to make certain the transitions are smooth. That implementation plan will be delayed and will not start until the 24-25 school year, which allows our parents to engage with school activities, meet the leadership, look at master schedule offerings, and really engage in community events where they can start and become a part of that new school their learner is transitioning to.”

During Tuesday's meeting, the board also voted to close Just Elementary School in Tampa.

The district said repurposing Just Elementary will provide a better education for those students that currently go there by giving them a full teaching staff at surrounding schools. The district said currently, it's hard to find teachers to fill the positions at the school.

Just Elementary only has about 280 students enrolled. Students will now be reassigned to either Booker T. Washington or Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary Schools starting next school year. Parents will also be given the option of three magnet schools to choice into.

"Any student that qualifies for transportation that's within the two-mile range or more, we're going to provide active transportation," said Davis. "That doesn't go away."

Superintendent Davis also weighed in on potential plans for Just Elementary.

“My recommendation tonight would also be to launch a Montessori school and to allow just a different way of learning that allow our students to develop who they are intellectually, socially, and emotionally, and then engage the community about what additional themes, interventions, and recruitment strategies that we can put in place in order to make it the greatest educational experience possible," said Davis.

ABC Action News spoke to a handful of parents dropping off their kids at Just Elementary Tuesday morning, including Jennifer Brown, who walks to school with her son every day.

"I really like the teachers and staff there. They really help the students, so it’s kind of disappointing," said Brown.