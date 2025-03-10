Hillsborough County Schools open magnet and school choice applications Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Hetart Vyas is a sophomore at Jefferson High School in Tampa.

“I came here just for like this and the law program,” said Vyas.

He travels from Riverview daily for Jefferson’s criminal justice and law program because he wants to be a lawyer.

“Last year, we learned in general about like trails. We did trials. This year so far we’ve done handcuffing, we’ve done police stops,” said Vyas.

When I visited the class, students were learning CPR.

“Students there get a certification in 911 so they’re employable as soon as they come out of that program as a 911 operator,"

said Jennifer Canady, principal of Jefferson High School.

Senior, Jasmin Dowling, is also in the criminal justice program. She wants to be an attorney.

“I’ve learned so much. I’m 911 certified, and I’m CPR certified and we also have done defensive tactics. And it basically gives us an all-around knowledge on the field,” said Dowling.

These students have utilized the district’s school choice opportunities.

Jefferson has several unique programs for students near and far.

“We have our maritime academy that works very closely with the port to prepare students for a careers in the maritime field. Which could be cruising, it could be working on ships, it could be working docks, so there’s a lot of opportunities there,” said Canady.

Jefferson also has a culinary program where students learn to cook and bake global foods, and cosmetology classes where students can earn their cosmetology license.

“You’re in a school that you’re getting your education and you’re going to graduate with your high school diploma but you’re also exploring something that you’re interested in a safe way,” said Canady.

These are just a few examples of the options available to students at Jefferson.

There are lots of other options across the district as well.

“We have 42 magnet schools that have multiple programs. We have choice schools, choice attractors, so there’s endless opportunities for families,” said Brian Hoover, Director of Accelerated and Magnet Programs for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The second round of choice and magnet school applicationsopens on Monday, March 10 to Hillsborough County families.

“This second window is a great opportunity for families who maybe missed the first window that was in November/December,” said Hoover.

Although the district sometimes has a small school choice window in the summer, many schools are expected to fill up so Hoover encourages families to apply now.

To explore options in person, you can learn more at two informational events this week.



Tuesday, March 11 at Jefferson High School from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12 at Armond High School from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

“We are here to answer all questions because we want families to make really great and informed decisions,” said Hoover.

The application opens at 5 p.m. on March 10 and closes on March 28.