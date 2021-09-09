Hillsborough County School leaders to discuss mask mandate currently set to expire September 17

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Last month, Hillsborough County School leaders voted to enact a more restrictive mask mandate for students, teachers, and staff for 30 days.

The school board’s decision came after thousands of students were put into quarantine or isolation due to contracting COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus.

At the time, the school board went against the governor’s order by only allowing opt-outs for medical exemptions. That means students must provide documentation from a doctor stating they have a condition that prevents them from being able to safely wear a mask.

“It’s only 30 days and while it may be uncomfortable, I get it, no one wants to wear a mask for those who aspire not to but sometimes we’ve got to do something greater for the community,” said Superintendent Addison Davis after last month’s meeting.

The 30 days for the school district’s current mask mandate expires next week on September 17.

On Thursday leaders are expected to discuss the mandate and what they’re going to do next.

The latest numbers from the school district show that as of August 2, Hillsborough County Schools has reported 8,583 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, 7,282 are students and 1,301 are employees.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m.