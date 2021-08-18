Hillsborough County School Board holding emergency meeting Wednesday as COVID cases soar

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County School Board leaders have called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers among the district's teachers and students.

Just one week into the new school year, 8,400 students and 307 employees in Hillsborough County are isolated or quarantined as COVID cases continue to rise.

That's equivalent to a little less than 4% of the student population in the county.

Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and is slated to run until 3:30 at the school board auditorium located at 901 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa

The goal is to talk about the impact the virus is having in the school system and how to mitigate the spread of the virus which may include mandatory face coverings for all students and staff.

School leaders chose to make masks mandatory for students until at least September 3 but parents have the option to opt-out.

Masks are recommended for staff but remain optional.

School board member Jessica Vaughn took to social media Tuesday afternoon and said the district should be able to have top members with the department of health and is she is working to get medical partners with Tampa General Hospital at the meeting.

"I have confirmed that the district should be able to have the Department of Health's community lead Dr. Holt and or his program manager Mr. Wiese available in some capacity at tomorrow's special meeting. However, it is extremely important to also have our medical partners at TGH engaged in the conversation tomorrow and I am pushing for that as well," Vaughn wrote in her post.

She went on to ask the public to contact board member Lynn Gray and ask her to give attendees more time to speak during public comment.

"Please contact our board chair Lynn Gray and ask her to give us the time and space that we need in order to have a robust conversation at this meeting and not to limit board comments to one or two rounds of questions capped at 2-3 minutes each. It is almost impossible to have any real meaningful dialogue and to do the work that I was elected to do by limiting board member discussion. The board should have the space that we need in order to have thoughtful and deep discussions about any decisions that we make, the logic behind them and the freedom to ask as many questions (publicly) as we need to, ESPECIALLY in regard to the public health crisis we are facing as a district," Vaughn wrote.