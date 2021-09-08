Judge again considers blocking Florida's mask mandate ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A circuit judge will again consider blocking Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban in public schools.

Wednesday morning, Leon Judge John Cooper will hear augments on a "motion to vacate stay." If granted, the governor’s ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will be put on hold for at least the duration of a forthcoming court challenge in appellate court.

The back and forth legal battle began after Judge Cooper found the governor’s ban unlawful last month following a lawsuit brought by pro-mask parents. Cooper ruled a 2021 law, the Parents’ Bill of Rights, protects a district’s choice to install protections like a mask mandate provided it meets certain criteria if challenged.

“It has to be reasonable, support a state purpose, has to be narrowly drawn and not otherwise accomplished by other means,” Cooper said.

The state immediately filed for an appeal of the decision, triggering an automatic pause on Cooper’s order. The ban and financial penalties were allowed to resume for at least 13 school districts out of compliance.

DeSantis has maintained his executive order and connected administrative rules are lawful. The Republican continues to defend the action as protecting a parent's right to choose what’s best for the health and wellbeing of their children.

“Why don’t we just empower parents,” DeSantis said at a press event last Friday. “Let them make the best decision for their kids and I think it’ll end up working out.”

The Wednesday hearing, brought by plaintiffs, will determine if the pause can be removed as the appeal process runs its course. Attorneys challenging the ban say it would be a major victory as an appeal could last 60 to 90 days.

Cooper has said he plans to decide on the motion upon the conclusion of the day's hearing.