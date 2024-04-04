Hillsborough County School District has more than 200 bus driver vacancies, working to fill positions

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District is looking to hire more bus drivers.

The bus driver shortage is not unique to Hillsborough County schools—districts across Tampa Bay and nationwide have been dealing with one.

However, Hillsborough’s shortage has been one of the worst in the area.

Officials said there are currently around 210 vacant bus driver positions. The district is hosting another series of hiring events.

The next transportation job fair is this Saturday, April 6.



8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9455 Harney Road, Thonotosassa

$18.65/hour

Looking to hire both drivers and mechanics

