What your child's school district is doing about COVID as students return

As kids start going back to school this weekend, parents still have a lot of questions about COVID-19 procedures and mandates for the upcoming school year.

We asked each county in the Tampa Bay Area three questions about what their policies will be as the school year resumes. Below are the statements they gave us. We have not received answers back yet from any counties not listed below.

Hillsborough County

1.) Where will students be eating lunch when the school year starts? Is eating in the classroom an option or something the district is considering? ​

Meal service for breakfast and lunch will be offered in the cafeteria serving lines. Grab-and-go breakfast carts and “Breakfast in the Classroom” will be encouraged where available. Students will use pin pads to complete their lunch transactions. Student entrance in serving lines will be staggered to encourage social distancing. Serving lines and cafeteria tables will be sanitized frequently. Cafeteria seating charts will be created and maintained in elementary and middle schools. During cafeteria orientation, administrators will explain to students that they are not to pass or share any items, including food, with other students.

2.) When will the district have its latest COVID-19 numbers out?

School hasn't started yet- so our data dashboard would not be updated until then. We will begin reporting tomorrow and I believe it updates every 4 hours.

3.) Is virtual learning still an option for students? When is the deadline for parents to sign up?

Hillsborough Virtual K-12 has reopened the application process until Monday night.

Pasco County

1.) Where will students be eating lunch when the school year starts? Is eating in the classroom an option or something the district is considering?

Students will eat breakfast in the classroom. Lunch will be in the cafeteria and, in many cases, in an outdoor setting. Differs school by school.

2.) When will the district have its latest COVID numbers out?

Our daily data dashboard starts Tuesday – the first day of school.

3.) Is virtual learning still an option for students? When is the deadline for parents to sign up?

We have two options in Pasco: in-person on-campus learning, and Pasco eSchool. ESchool is not a temporary solution for those in quarantine for a few days. Students enroll in. Kids who are in quarantine will have several temporary options. Again, it differs school by school and grade level.

Sarasota County

1.) Where will students be eating lunch when the school year starts?

District-wide all students will eat in the cafetorium; however, some schools on occasion make different arrangements dependent upon need.

2.) When will the district have its latest COVID numbers out?

We have a district covid dashboard that is updated nightly and is public-facing on our website.

3.) Is virtual learning still an option for students?

At this point all learning is face-to- face. Learning packets will be given to elementary students who are isolated and secondary students will get assignments via technology, Black Board, TEAMS, email.

Pinellas County

1.) Where will students be eating lunch when the school year starts?

Right now, I believe students will be eating in the cafeteria, but the situation could change. We are looking to meet the needs of families in the district.

2.) When will the district have its latest COVID numbers out?

Covid numbers for last week (Tuesday- Monday) will be released on Tuesday. Right now, it is not clear if the district will start reporting daily numbers again.

3.) Is virtual learning still an option for students? When is the deadline for parents to sign up?

Here is some information on virtual learning options offered by the district. The deadline to sign up is August 20. CLICK HERE for more information.

Manatee County

1.) Where will students be eating lunch when the school year starts?

They will eat in the cafeteria and in some cases in surrounding courtyards to maintain social distancing.

2.) When will the district have its latest COVID numbers out?

Covid case numbers will be posted starting tomorrow. Right now, it is not clear if this will be daily or weekly reporting.

3.) Is virtual learning still an option for students? When is the deadline for parents to sign up?

Virtual learning is no longer offered through the school. The only option is full-time online learning which is only offered through Florida Virtual or Manatee Virtual. If a student needs to be out of school for 10-14 days parents and teachers will stay in communication with each other to make sure their child receives their course work so they can stay up to date while they are out.