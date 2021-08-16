Nearly 5,600 Hillsborough students isolated or quarantined one week into school year

Just one week into the new school year, 5,599 students and 316 employees in Hillsborough County are isolated or quarantined as COVID cases continue to rise.

That's equivalent to about 2.4 percent of the student population in the county.

Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case.

The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Wednesday, August 18, from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. in the School Board Auditorium to discuss the latest district COVID-19 impact and the best way to mitigate against the spread of the virus, up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff.

The current policy in Hillsborough County is that masks are mandated for students, but there is an opt-out provision.

The Wednesday meeting will be streamed on our website and streaming news channel.