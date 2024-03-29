Hillsborough County man arrested for showing pornographic material to a minor

A man was arrested after showing pornographic material to a minor, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Investigators with HCSO's Special Victims Section received a tip that a man had showed pornographic material and "enticed lewd and lascivious conduct from a minor" in May of 2023.

James Charles Nezbeth, 70, was arrested Friday, March 29 and charged with two counts of extortion, lewd or lascivious conduct, and selling or distributing obscene material to a minor.

Investigators said there may be more victims, and anyone who may have been impacted by Nezbeth is being urged to call 813-247-8200.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "If anyone else may be a victim of this man's disgusting actions, we ask them to come forward and speak to our detectives."