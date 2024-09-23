Help Busch Gardens name new rhino calf

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has welcomed a new addition to its park, and its crew needs your help picking out the perfect name.

The park announced that a female southern white rhino calf was welcomed to its crash—the formal name for a group of rhinoceros—on Sept. 1, weighing around 100 pounds at birth.

The calf and its mother, Kisiri, spent time behind the scenes so keepers could ensure nursing and bonding were taking place, but since both are doing so well, they've been introduced to the Veldt so guests can see them during a Serengeti Safari Tour.

Busch Gardens is now asking for help selecting a name for the baby. Voters have three options to choose from, including Zahara, which means flower in Swahili.

Click here to cast your vote until Sept. 28.