Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Tampa with cute treats, merch

TAMPA, Fla. — A cuteness overload is coming to Tampa this weekend, all to celebrate a beloved character's milestone anniversary.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will park at Westshore Plaza on Saturday, offering fun treats (think macarons and madeleines) and limited edition merch.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the conception of Sanrio's Hello Kitty, while the food truck has been traveling around the country since 2014. Other Florida stops include Sunrise on Jan. 25 and Miami on Feb. 8.

Hello Kitty has made global appearances worldwide. The character has popped up in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and even recently did a meet-and-greet with Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars in Las Vegas.

The truck will be open at 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, inside the center court near H&M from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.