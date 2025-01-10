Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Tampa with cute treats, merch

Japan Hello Kitty at 50
Hiro Komae / AP
A Hello Kitty figure welcomes visitors at Sanrio Puroland during her 50th birth anniversary celebrations in Tama, a western suburb of Tokyo, Japan.
Japan Hello Kitty at 50
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A cuteness overload is coming to Tampa this weekend, all to celebrate a beloved character's milestone anniversary.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will park at Westshore Plaza on Saturday, offering fun treats (think macarons and madeleines) and limited edition merch.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the conception of Sanrio's Hello Kitty, while the food truck has been traveling around the country since 2014. Other Florida stops include Sunrise on Jan. 25 and Miami on Feb. 8.

Hello Kitty has made global appearances worldwide. The character has popped up in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and even recently did a meet-and-greet with Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars in Las Vegas.

The truck will be open at 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, inside the center court near H&M from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"He was just a very outstanding person."

Pat Carter, second cousin to Jimmy Carter, thinks back on her happy memories with the late president, including movie nights and lunches with special guests like the Pope.

Tampa woman and second cousin to Jimmy Carter recalls his character

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.