Heavy traffic and crowded airports expected this Memorial Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA says 2025 will break a record for Memorial Day travel. So if you’re traveling for the weekend, expect roads and airports to be packed.

Over 45,100,000 people are expected to travel in some form, 39,000,000 people will hit the road, and the TSA says it will screen over 18,000,000 passengers.

Tampa International Airport expects about 300,000 passengers over the three-day weekend.

Officials advise booking parking online before going to the airport.