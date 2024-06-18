HCSO Marine Unit rescues 71-year-old after his boat began taking on water

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit rescued a 71-year-old man whose boat began taking on water near Spoil Island on Monday night around 11 p.m.
HCSO wrote on social media that the Aviation Unit helped to locate the boat from above, and one of their Marine Unit deputies waded through shallow water to rescue the man.
The boater, who showed signs of medical distress, was evaluated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue at Williams Park Boat Ramp.
HCSO said there were no injuries during the rescue mission.
In just four months, a new Florida law would make it illegal for people to sleep in public spaces or parks. State leaders who support the bill say it will help push people who need help into shelters and programs, but Aaron Swift with the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas said that could cause more issues.