HCSO Marine Unit rescues 71-year-old after his boat began taking on water

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit rescued a 71-year-old man whose boat began taking on water near Spoil Island on Monday night around 11 p.m.

HCSO wrote on social media that the Aviation Unit helped to locate the boat from above, and one of their Marine Unit deputies waded through shallow water to rescue the man.

The boater, who showed signs of medical distress, was evaluated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue at Williams Park Boat Ramp.

HCSO said there were no injuries during the rescue mission.