HCSO makes 43 arrests in two-day crime crackdown operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested 43 people this week as part of a proactive front to keep the community safe, officials said.

HCSO conducted the two-day countywide operation beginning Thursday in the eastern section of the county.

The Street Crimes Units from all five HCSO patrol districts made 43 arrests and conducted 188 traffic stops, taking drugs and illegal firearms off the streets, according to an agency press release.

"Our mission is simple - protect the people of Hillsborough County," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When individuals threaten the safety of our community through reckless driving, gun crimes, or the trafficking of deadly narcotics like fentanyl, our deputies act swiftly and decisively. These operations send a clear message: safety in our neighborhoods will never be compromised."

The results of the operation included:

Guns seized: 3

Fentanyl: 130.6 grams

Cocaine: 3.3 grams

Cannabis: 79.1 grams

Methamphetamine: 10.8 grams

Oxycodone Pills: 2.1 grams

Spice: 23.4 grams

MDMA: 1 gram

THC Resin Oil: 53.2 grams

Some of the suspects arrested were:



Dexter Myers, 58, was arrested on May 22, 2025, in Orient Park for an active felony warrant related to violations of his status as a registered sex offender.

Maxie Eddins, 49, and Jenna Clary, 32, were taken into custody on May 22, 2025, after fleeing from deputies at high speed through a residential area and onto I-4. Clary was found to be in possession of more than 127 grams of fentanyl. Eddins, a repeat offender with a known history of narcotics violations, now faces charges including fleeing law enforcement, false imprisonment, and possession of cocaine.

Nicolas French, 31, was arrested on May 23, 2025, near Bloomingdale Avenue and Hoover Street following a traffic stop. French, a documented MPR Gang member and criminal registrant, was found in possession of cannabis sativa resin and drug paraphernalia. He has a criminal history that includes convictions for burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm. He previously served six years in Florida State Prison.

"These arrests reflect our commitment to protecting families and ensuring the safety of every community we serve," Chronister said. "Through teamwork, intelligence-driven enforcement, and relentless follow-through, we're building a safer Hillsborough County—one operation at a time."