HCSO investigating after 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Tampa.
HCSO said a 3-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening.
Deputies responded to reports of a toddler that was hit by a car near the 7500 block of Pitch Pine Circle in Tampa just before 7 p.m.
The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.
No further information was immediately available and the investigation is still ongoing.
