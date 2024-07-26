HCSO investigating after 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Tampa.

HCSO said a 3-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of a toddler that was hit by a car near the 7500 block of Pitch Pine Circle in Tampa just before 7 p.m.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

No further information was immediately available and the investigation is still ongoing.