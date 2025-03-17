HART sees more riders after launching free fare on most popular route

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) is reporting a significant increase in ridership on Route 1 since the launch of a year-long pilot program offering free rides.

HART reported a 21% increase in riders this February compared to the same month last year. Additionally, the second month of free rides saw a 9% uptick in ridership compared to the first month.

By the end of 2024, Route 1 was transporting nearly 3,000 passengers each day between the University Area and Downtown Tampa. Route 1 is HART's busiest route.

"It passes by a lot of key places that you need to take business in, like the Social Security Office," said one rider. "And it goes all the way down Florida Avenue, which is the city from east to west."

In January, HART launched its pilot program, offering rides along Route 1 free for all passengers.

Lorenzo Godwin said he advises people to look for jobs along the route.

"If I need transportation to get to work, I can, you know, I've got a whole year. I got a free ride," he said.

Lorenzo said he's noticed the increase in passengers as well.

"In the morning, you see a lot of people going into these labor pools and everything," he said.

Route 1 ends near where the TECO Streetcar line begins.

The streetcar system set a record in 2024, transporting 1.33 million passengers.

In March, the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) voted to extend free streetcar rides through the end of the year.

HART's free fare program for Route 1 will conclude on January 4, 2026, unless city officials decide to extend it. Advocates for the free fare initiative argue that the increase in riders underscores a pressing need for more affordable public transportation options in the city.

City leaders who championed the free fare initiative believe that its success validates the demand for enhanced transportation solutions to meet the needs of Tampa residents.