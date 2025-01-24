Greg's Geek Fix: Top apps for runners ahead of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Ahead of the Gasparilla Distance Classic in February, meteorologist Greg Dee, an avid runner, will have tips for those participating in the big race.



Miler Meter — Greg uses this all the time, and it's been around for over 10 years. Zooms into street level anywhere in the United States

Nike Run Club — helps track your heart rate, calories burned and allows you to track mileage on your pair of shoes

Lose It — provides scanning, AI, coaching, and paid options that may be worth looking into if you want to lose more weight in the future

