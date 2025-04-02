Gasworx development one step closer to completion

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Developers broke ground on the Gasworx project a little over two years ago, and ABC Action News went beyond the fences to get an inside look at the progress being made.

Construction is underway on an ambitious project to revitalize Ybor City and reconnect parts of downtown Tampa.

The development, which spans 6 million square feet, is being built between Ybor City and the Channel District. It's a joint venture between Kettler and Daryll Shaw.

WATCH Keely McCormick get an inside look at the Gasworx project

Checking in on the Gasworx development

We spoke to Graham Tyrell with Kettler. He explained that the phase they are in now will be completed in about two years.

They already have one apartment complex finished and open to residents. They also recently topped out on a mixed-use building that will feature nearly 400 residential units, retail and parking.

“All in all, this is kind of the heart of the Gasworx community,” Tyrell said.

He explained that this current phase will bring 1,250 residential units, 100k square feet of office space and 105k square feet of retail.

This is a welcomed change for many businesses in Ybor City.

"This is exactly what we need," Felicia Seijas with Ybor City Tap House said.

She owns Ybor City Tap House and has seen the neighborhood undergo many changes over the past decade. Seijas is hopeful that Gasworx will bring fresh energy and new customers.

“I think it’s connecting several districts together, and it’s going to bring more and more people, which is good for all the local small business owners in the area," Seijas said.

Down the street at Ybor City Coffee and Tea, owner Jennifer Clark agrees. She admitted that change is hard, and she hopes Ybor City will maintain its unique culture despite its growth.

“I think there is enough culture here and enough history here and people here that want to preserve what we have. I believe that we will prevail,” Clark said.

Tyrell said they are committed to building on to the culture and tradition that exists in Ybor City.